Neighbouring nations no more considered dangerous communicable disease zones

The danger zones under the announcement covers neighbouring Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia as well as other nations that have reported Covid-19 outbreaks.

“The committee approved cancellation of the announcement to facilitate international travel in line with the current situation now that many restrictions on foreign arrivals have been lifted,” Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Kankawinpong said on Tuesday.

“Furthermore, statistics have shown that since June 1, the date from which Thai nationals returning home are not required to register via Thailand Pass, the number of imported Covid-19 cases has been extremely low, with zero cases reported on some days.”

In a meeting on Tuesday, the NCDC also announced monkeypox as Thailand’s 56th communicable disease that requires surveillance. Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, swollen lymph node, sore throat and blisters on the head, body, genitals, around the anus, palm and soles.

So far, there has been no confirmed case of monkeypox in Thailand.