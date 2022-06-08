Saen Saeb canal boat fares to increase by THB1

According to the letter, the company’s Saen Saeb boat fares have depended on the diesel price:

• THB7-17 if the diesel price is in the range of THB17.01-21

• THB 8-18 if the diesel price is THB21.01-25

• THB 9-19 if the diesel price is THB25.01-27

• THB 10-20 if the diesel price is THB27.01-29

• THB11-21 if the diesel price is THB 29.01-31.