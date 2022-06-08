Saen Saeb canal boat fares to increase by THB1

Family Transport (2002) managing director Chavalit Metyaprapas said on Tuesday that the company had already written to the Marine Department about the fare increase.
According to the letter, the company’s Saen Saeb boat fares have depended on the diesel price:
• THB7-17 if the diesel price is in the range of THB17.01-21
• THB 8-18 if the diesel price is THB21.01-25
• THB 9-19 if the diesel price is THB25.01-27
• THB 10-20 if the diesel price is THB27.01-29
• THB11-21 if the diesel price is THB 29.01-31.
Chavalit said the rise in fares was due to increasing inflation and the diesel price at THB33.94 per litre.
However, he said the company decided to raise the boat fares by only THB1 in a bid to mitigate the impact on the public.
“If the diesel price rises beyond THB33, the company will raise boat fares by another THB1,” he said.
He added that the company would reduce fares if the diesel price drops.
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022