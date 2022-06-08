Thailand to get its first female attorney-general in October

Singchai will turn 65 years old in the current 2022 fiscal year that ends in September, so Naree will rise to the top public prosecutor’s post on October 1.

The commission will inform the Senate of its decision. Once endorsed by the Senate, the appointment of Naree will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal appointment.

Once appointed by a royal command, Naree will become Thailand’s 17th attorney-general and the first female to rise to the post.