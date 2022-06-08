Sun, June 26, 2022

Thailand to get its first female attorney-general in October

The State Attorney Commission on Wednesday voted to promote the chief of the legal counselling office as Thailand’s first female attorney-general.

The commission resolved to promote Naree Tanthasathien, director-general of the legal counselling office under the Office of the Attorney-General, as the new attorney-general, replacing Singchai Taninson.

Singchai will turn 65 years old in the current 2022 fiscal year that ends in September, so Naree will rise to the top public prosecutor’s post on October 1.

The commission will inform the Senate of its decision. Once endorsed by the Senate, the appointment of Naree will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal appointment.

Once appointed by a royal command, Naree will become Thailand’s 17th attorney-general and the first female to rise to the post.

She graduated from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Law and later became a Thai barrister. She later got a master’s degree in law from Howard University in Washington DC, another master’s degree in law from the American University in Washington DC and a master’s degree in international legal cooperation from Vrije University of Brussels.

Naree was the prosecutor in charge of several well-known cases, including the Saudi jewellery theft case and the case of Saudi envoys’ assassinations.

She had also been entrusted to scrutinise legal contracts of several major cases, including the contract to procure Covid-19 vaccines and medications.

Naree has also been elected to the attorney commission as a specialist twice.

Published : June 08, 2022

