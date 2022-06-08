Sun, June 26, 2022

PM inaugurates smart piers as part of infrastructure push

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday presided over the opening ceremony of Tha Chang and Sathorn smart piers under the "Smart Pier Smart Connection” project.

These smart piers aim to connect water transportation with other commuting facilities, such as buses and trains, to make it easier for citizens to travel, ensure their safety, and make transportation environmentally friendly.

Prayut has overseen the transportation service centre, which provides information related to land, water, air and rail transport to tourists and citizens.

He asked officials to improve their work using modern technology and cooperate with all related agencies, in line with the government's policy to promote digital governance.

"The government aims to develop Thailand’s infrastructure to be modern and effective in a bid to facilitate travel by citizens and ensure their safety," Prayut said.

"In addition, this project also will help boost the country's competitiveness in order to maintain economic growth."

He explained that these smart piers used environmentally friendly innovation and technology and enabled Thai and foreign tourists to enjoy the scenery along the Chao Phraya River.

These piers also help boost tourism along the river and generate revenue for citizens, he added.

He also asked people to maintain the river's cleanliness to enable Thailand to move forward.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said five piers have been constructed or renovated so far, namely Marine Department, Saphan Phut, Nonthaburi, Tha Chang and Sathorn.

She expected the construction/renovation of another six piers, namely Tha Tian, Rajinee, Kiak Kai, Bang Pho, Rama VII and Phayap, to be completed this year.

"The government also plans to allocate a budget to develop another 18 piers between 2023 and 2024," she said.

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

