Thailand records 3,185 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,477,052 – 4,421,528 of whom have recovered, 25,262 are still in hospitals and 30,262 have died.

Separately, another 10,130 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,344 their second shot and 52,783 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,365,976.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 538.14 million on Thursday, 511.43 million of whom have recovered, 20.38 million are active cases (36,650 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died (up by 1,558).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 86.99 million, followed by India with 43.2 million, Brazil with 31.32 million, France with 29.71 million and Germany with 26.65 million.