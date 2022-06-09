Sun, June 26, 2022

Heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand until next Tuesday

Thundershowers are likely in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the North and the Northeast, while waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers until June 14, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

It cited a monsoon trough that lies across Myanmar and upper Laos that is transforming into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, as well as the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.

The department warned that from June 9 to 14, people in the North and the Northeast should beware of severe conditions that could cause flash floods and water runoff.

It advised all forms of transport to move with caution and farmers to act to prevent crop damage. The department also asked all ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf to proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers areas.

Here’s the weather forecast for June 9-14:

North: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30-40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 32-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30-40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and over 1 metre high during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30-40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and over 1 metre offshore.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-28 degrees and highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

Published : June 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

