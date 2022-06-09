Heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand until next Tuesday

It cited a monsoon trough that lies across Myanmar and upper Laos that is transforming into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, as well as the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.

The department warned that from June 9 to 14, people in the North and the Northeast should beware of severe conditions that could cause flash floods and water runoff.

It advised all forms of transport to move with caution and farmers to act to prevent crop damage. The department also asked all ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf to proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers areas.