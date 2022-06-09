Much ado about rains in Thailand after Prayut’s comment

“I have sometimes asked foreign tourists why they come to Thailand during the rainy season. They replied that they come to recline in a chair to see the falling rain. They have never seen this kind of rain in their country, so we must sell this [as a type of soft power],” Prayut said.

His comment drew laughter from his opponents and critics, who doubted that rainfall could be a selling point.

But his supporters pointed out that showers in the country could indeed attract foreign tourists especially when “they come to know the various Thai terms which define different types of rain”.