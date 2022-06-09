Sun, June 26, 2022

Over 3,000 inmates convicted in marijuana-related cases freed

Prisons nationwide have started releasing inmates who had been convicted in cases related to marijuana after the delisting of the plant from the narcotics list took effect on Thursday.

The Justice Ministry has ordered the Corrections Department to release 4,075 inmates convicted in marijuana cases, but only 3,071 could be freed on Thursday, as the 1,004 inmates still have to serve prison terms for other crimes.

Relatives of the inmates freed on Thursday went to the prisons to welcome them.

For example, relatives went to the Saraburi Prison to welcome four male inmates and a woman inmate released on Thursday.

There were eight inmates serving terms of marijuana cases at the prison but three other male inmates could not be released as they have to serve terms for other convictions as well. Over 3,000 inmates convicted in marijuana-related cases freed

The Justice Ministry also announced that the THB110 million in frozen money of the inmates would be returned to the owner along with 16,030 kilograms of seized marijuana.

The ministry said all 7,488 marijuana cases in court would also be dismissed along with all cases pending investigations by police.

