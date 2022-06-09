‘Plookganja’ app, website down as many try to register

The public do not need to seek permission to grow the plants but they must register via the Food and Drug Administration’s Plookganja app or website http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th.

However, a lot of people found it difficult to access the app and website, both of which were down.

To solve the problem, the FDA has opened another website for registration at https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th.