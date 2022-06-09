Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

‘Plookganja’ app, website down as many try to register

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • ‘Plookganja’ app, website down as m...

A number of marijuana growers tried to register via the “Plookganja” application and website on Thursday but found both were down.

Thursday is the first day that cannabis and hemp have been declared legal to grow, except extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol of more than 0.2 per cent of the weight.

The public do not need to seek permission to grow the plants but they must register via the Food and Drug Administration’s Plookganja app or website http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th.

However, a lot of people found it difficult to access the app and website, both of which were down.

To solve the problem, the FDA has opened another website for registration at https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.