‘Plookganja’ app, website down as many try to register

Thursday is the first day that cannabis and hemp have been declared legal to grow, except extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol of more than 0.2 per cent of the weight.
The public do not need to seek permission to grow the plants but they must register via the Food and Drug Administration’s Plookganja app or website http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th.
However, a lot of people found it difficult to access the app and website, both of which were down.
To solve the problem, the FDA has opened another website for registration at https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th.
Published : June 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
