PEA seeks partners for its Volta charging stations

The authority said the project aims to expand its charging station network to all provinces, in line with the government’s policy to accelerate the use of EVs to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and slash pollution.

To become a PEA Volta partner, candidates only need to have a parking space for at least two vehicles with convenient access, and must be located outside Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The PEA will be responsible for construction and other investment, and share profits with partners.

The authority said it preferred shopping and community malls, supermarkets, hospitals, healthcare centres, airports, hotels, schools and other businesses to become Volta partners.

To apply, scan the QR code below or fill in the form at https://forms.gle/cnuJRaKaPkDQEcw1A.

The last date for applications is June 17.