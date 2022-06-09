Prayut, nine Cabinet members to be targeted in censure debate

The opposition leader said the debate would point out that the prime minister and the other censure targets had failed in public administration, had intentionally violated the Constitution and political ethics, had allegedly committed corruption and practised cronyism, had failed to implement policies that were declared to Parliament, had violated human rights and committed actions that damaged democracy under the parliamentary system.

He said the six opposition parties had finalised the debate framework together and he was confident that the Thai Civilized Party, which declares itself as nonpartisan, would join the censure against the government.

Asked if he was confident that the debate would have a severe impact and bring down the government, Cholnan said the opposition was quite confident.

“We are confident because we have strong points to clearly show that the censure targets have broken the law. We are confident because we have evidence, especially evidence against the ministers who broke the law. The prime minister will be held responsible because he supervises the ministers,” Cholnan said.

Sutin Klungsang, the chief opposition whip, said Prayut and nine ministers from Bhumjaithai Party, Democrat Party and Palang Pracharath Party would be censured.

He said the opposition would seek four days for the debate.

Opposition sources said the nine ministers to be censured would be Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn, Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Cholnan affirmed that opposition MPs were united to support the censure motion although some opposition MPs have voted in support of the government’s budget bill.

“We don’t count them as being on the opposition side anyway,” Cholnan said.

It has been reported that the Senate, which is seen as siding with the government, would hold a general debate for the government to answer questions before the censure debate. The debate by the senators is seen as an attempt to pre-empt the opposition’s censure debate.

Cholnan said the opposition has yet to monitor the debate to see whether it would be a session to “whitewash” the government before the censure debate. He said if the government uses the session to boast its success, it would be clearly a session to whitewash the administration.