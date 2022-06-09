Drugs, border security among key issues discussed at Thai-Lao meeting in Bangkok

The meeting was held at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel with Laotian Deputy Prime Minister Chansamone Chanyalath representing the neighbouring government.
Before the GBC meeting started, the two deputy prime ministers discussed measures for cooperation after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected soon, according to Thai officials who attended the meeting.
The two also discussed security issues, which were joint problems along the border of the two neighbouring countries, including the issues of drug trafficking, trafficking in persons, illegal immigrants and across-the-border call-centre gangs.
The two deputy prime ministers discussed plans to strengthen local economies of villages along the border of the two nations.
The two deputy prime ministers then jointly presided over the GBC meeting and congratulated each other for the successful operations of the committee during the past year.
Prawit and Chansamone were informed that the GBC had overseen strict security enforcement along the border as agreed upon earlier in the panel.
During the past year, the GBC has held meetings at various levels and has overseen the exchange of visits of officials of both countries and the holding of joint cultural and sport activities as well as military medical cooperation. Moreover, the GBC has arranged the exchange of military personnel for studying in military institutions of the two countries.
The Thai officials said the two deputy prime ministers pledged support and cooperation on all fronts through the GBC.
The meeting also agreed to have Thailand continue to grant scholarships for short and long medical courses to medical students form Laos. The meeting agreed on cooperation to tackle the smog along the border and to exchange military officers to be trained in each nation.
The meeting pledged to continue to take in Lao officials to learn from various royally-initiated projects in Thailand.
The officials said the GBC meeting also resolved to have the two countries join forces in checking smuggling of drugs and illegal immigrants across the border.
Published : June 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
