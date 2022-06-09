Drugs, border security among key issues discussed at Thai-Lao meeting in Bangkok

Before the GBC meeting started, the two deputy prime ministers discussed measures for cooperation after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected soon, according to Thai officials who attended the meeting.

The two also discussed security issues, which were joint problems along the border of the two neighbouring countries, including the issues of drug trafficking, trafficking in persons, illegal immigrants and across-the-border call-centre gangs.

The two deputy prime ministers discussed plans to strengthen local economies of villages along the border of the two nations.

The two deputy prime ministers then jointly presided over the GBC meeting and congratulated each other for the successful operations of the committee during the past year.