Thailand records 2,836 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,479,888 – 4,425,046 of whom have recovered, 24,556 are still in hospitals and 30,286 have died.

Separately, another 8,561 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,642 their second shot and 44,196 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,435,398.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 539.19 million on Friday, 511.92 million of whom have recovered, 20.94 million are active cases (36,710 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died (up by 1,417).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.11 million, followed by India with 43.21 million, Brazil with 31.36 million, France with 29.75 million and Germany with 26.73 million.