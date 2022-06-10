Sun, June 26, 2022

Misshapen eggs not fake, says livestock dept

The Department of Livestock Development has denied rumours that fake eggs were being sold in Loei province, saying the misshapen eggs came from unhealthy hens.

Sorawit Thaneeto, the department’s deputy chief, said on Friday that abnormal eggs can be found in many forms such as soft, pale or butternut squash shaped. However, he said, these are usually separated in egg farms or egg-collection centres.

“These eggs are usually processed, used in baking or disposed of,” he said, adding that he suspects retailers may have bought these misshapen eggs at rock-bottom prices.

“These eggs can be consumed as abnormality in hens cannot be transmitted to humans. But they should be well-cooked before consumption,” he said.

He also advised consumers to check eggs to see if they are cracked or dirty, as well as the best-before date, before purchasing.

Sorawit said people can purchase fresh eggs from stores that have the “Livestock OK” label issued by the department.

More information can be found via the DLD4.0 application or by calling the (063) 225 6888 24-hour hotline.

