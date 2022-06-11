Thailand records 2,501 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,482,389 – 4,427,963 of whom have recovered, 24,112 are still in hospitals and 30,314 have died.

Separately, another 9,978 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,853 their second shot and 58,033 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,522,268.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 539.81 million on Saturday, 512.44 million of whom have recovered, 21.05 million are active cases (36,684 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died (up by 1,273).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.25 million, followed by India with 43.21 million, Brazil with 31.42 million, France with 29.75 million and Germany with 26.8 million.