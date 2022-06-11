Thailand’s unlinked tsunami buoys to be replaced in November: DDPM

DDPM responded on Friday by saying that the buoy in the Indian Ocean lost contact on October 22, 2021, and was found and entrusted to India. Its replacement is being manufactured and will be delivered in August, but only installed in November once the seas are calm.

The buoy in the Andaman Sea lost contact on June 9, 2022, DDPM said, adding that it will also be recovered and replaced in November.

The department has insisted its tsunami warning system is still operational without these buoys because the system uses and compiles data from several databases.

It also uses information on water level changes to analyse tsunami simulation that provides information on risky areas. DDPM confirmed it is strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures for tsunami warnings.