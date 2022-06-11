Sun, June 26, 2022

Thailand’s unlinked tsunami buoys to be replaced in November: DDPM

Thailand’s tsunami detection buoys in the Indian Ocean and the Andaman Sea that have lost connection with the satellite will be replaced in November, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) said.

News of buoy No 23461 losing contact with the satellite was first announced last week by the Twitter account @THQuake.

DDPM responded on Friday by saying that the buoy in the Indian Ocean lost contact on October 22, 2021, and was found and entrusted to India. Its replacement is being manufactured and will be delivered in August, but only installed in November once the seas are calm.

The buoy in the Andaman Sea lost contact on June 9, 2022, DDPM said, adding that it will also be recovered and replaced in November.

The department has insisted its tsunami warning system is still operational without these buoys because the system uses and compiles data from several databases.

It also uses information on water level changes to analyse tsunami simulation that provides information on risky areas. DDPM confirmed it is strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures for tsunami warnings.

Published : June 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

