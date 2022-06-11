TAT declares Covid crisis ‘over’, eyes 10 million arrivals this year

The TAT is targeting a total of at least 7 million foreign arrivals this year but that figure could be boosted to 10 million with more budget for tourism promotion, he added.

As such, the TAT would submit a request to the government’s Economic Situation Administration Centre for a budget of around 100 million baht.

The focus of the budget would be joint marketing with airlines to increase flights to Thailand from Asia, Europe and Australia, he said.

Total revenue from Thai and foreign tourists is projected at 1.5 trillion baht this year. The TAT expects that figure to rise to 2.4 trillion baht next year – 80 per cent of pre-Covid tourism revenue – with some 20 million foreign visitors.