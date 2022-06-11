Mechanic loses almost 1 million baht to ‘TikTok girl’ love scam

The 34-year-old man, identified only as “Banjob”, said he approached the good-looking woman after seeing her short videos on TikTok.

She then asked him for loans to fund her “business investments and private lending”, according to the man.

He made payments totalling over 900,000 baht to the woman, hoping to win her heart and start a family together.

However, the woman refused his invitations to visit him, citing risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.