Mechanic loses almost 1 million baht to ‘TikTok girl’ love scam

The 34-year-old man, identified only as “Banjob”, said he approached the good-looking woman after seeing her short videos on TikTok.
She then asked him for loans to fund her “business investments and private lending”, according to the man.
He made payments totalling over 900,000 baht to the woman, hoping to win her heart and start a family together.
However, the woman refused his invitations to visit him, citing risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.
She also ignored his repeated requests to repay the money he had loaned her.
On Saturday, Banjob visited Chonburi’s Nong Prue subdistrict police station to file a complaint. He said that he wanted his case to be reported as a warning for others not to fall victim to similar “love” scams.
“I am so disappointed as I had high hopes” of forming a relationship, he said. “I want my case to be a lesson for other men out there who are desperate for love and to build a family.”
Published : June 11, 2022
