Thailand records 2,474 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (June 12) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,474 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

Death toll increased by 20, while 4,236 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,261,428.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,484,863 – 4,432,199 of whom have recovered, 22,330 are still in hospitals and 30,334 have died.

Separately, another 17,595 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 31,272 their second shot and 90,153 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,661,299.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 540.24 million on Sunday, 515.40 million of whom have recovered, 18.50 million are active cases (36,227 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died.

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.30 million, followed by India with 43.22 million, Brazil with 31.44 million, France with 29.77 million and Germany with 26.84 million.

Published : June 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

