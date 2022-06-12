Thailand records 2,474 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,484,863 – 4,432,199 of whom have recovered, 22,330 are still in hospitals and 30,334 have died.

Separately, another 17,595 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 31,272 their second shot and 90,153 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,661,299.