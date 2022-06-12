Chadchart urges peace, as pro-democracy rally wraps up safely

A group calling itself "14 Warlords of the People" said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they "want to see fireworks at Din Daeng".

On Saturday, pro-democracy protesters started their rally at 2pm, marching from Democracy Monument to Victory Monument. Though the rally was called off just after 6pm, some protesters gathered at the Din Daeng intersection and reportedly set a police truck on fire.

The crowd was eventually dispersed at around 7.20pm by riot police.