Chadchart urges peace, as pro-democracy rally wraps up safely

A group calling itself "14 Warlords of the People" said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they "want to see fireworks at Din Daeng".
On Saturday, pro-democracy protesters started their rally at 2pm, marching from Democracy Monument to Victory Monument. Though the rally was called off just after 6pm, some protesters gathered at the Din Daeng intersection and reportedly set a police truck on fire.
The crowd was eventually dispersed at around 7.20pm by riot police.
“The Bangkok deputy governor has been instructed to ensure protesters’ safety,” Chadchart, who filmed his speech while jogging in Seattle, said.
He also urged protesters to use their rights in a peaceful manner and promised to follow up on the situation when he returns to Thailand. Chadchart is in the US to attend his son’s graduation ceremony.
Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Jirasan Kaewsangek said police officers had been deployed to maintain peace during the rally and ensure people’s safety. He also said that checkpoints were set up to see if protesters were carrying weapons before they were let into the rally site.
“We urge protesters to ensure others are not affected by their protests,” he said, pointing out that gatherings may trigger the spread of Covid-19.
There were no details as of press time on what measures will be taken to ensure safety if a rally is held on Sunday.
Published : June 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
