Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Nine in 10 Thais accept LGBTQ+ people as social tolerance rises: poll

A large majority of Thais accept LGBTQ+ people as friends, colleagues and family members, according to a new National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll.

Acceptance of LGBTQ+ – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other – people has increased from surveys taken in 2018 and 2019.

The latest poll was conducted from June 8-10 among 1,310 respondents aged 15 and over from different educational and occupational backgrounds nationwide.

Asked whether they accepted LGBTQ+ friends or work colleagues, 92.82 per cent said yes while 7.18 per cent said no.

Asked if they would accept an LGBTQ+ person as a family member, 90.61 per cent answered yes and 9.31 per cent said no, while 0.08 per cent were unsure.

Asked if LGBTQ+ people should be able to change their gender titles before their names, 63.59 per cent said yes, 36.18 per cent said no and 0.23 per cent were uncertain.

Of the 833 respondents who agreed with title changes, 57.62 per cent said all LGBTQ+ should be able to do so, while 42.38 per cent said this right should only belong to those who have had a sex change.

Asked about the Civil Partnership Bill to legalise same-sex marriage, 79.62 per cent agreed with the move, while 20.38 per cent disagreed.

Asked if official documents should have an extra box to tick for LGBTQ+ people, 77.63 per cent agreed, 22.14 per cent disagreed and 0.23 per cent were unsure.

Published : June 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

