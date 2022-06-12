Nine in 10 Thais accept LGBTQ+ people as social tolerance rises: poll

Asked whether they accepted LGBTQ+ friends or work colleagues, 92.82 per cent said yes while 7.18 per cent said no.

Asked if they would accept an LGBTQ+ person as a family member, 90.61 per cent answered yes and 9.31 per cent said no, while 0.08 per cent were unsure.

Asked if LGBTQ+ people should be able to change their gender titles before their names, 63.59 per cent said yes, 36.18 per cent said no and 0.23 per cent were uncertain.

Of the 833 respondents who agreed with title changes, 57.62 per cent said all LGBTQ+ should be able to do so, while 42.38 per cent said this right should only belong to those who have had a sex change.