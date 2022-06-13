Thalugaz set to rally against Prayut again on Friday

The so-called Thalugaz group, comprising vocational school students known for their violent tendencies, announced its plan to hold a rally at Lat Phrao intersection at 2pm on Friday against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“Prayut will not resign if you only curse him at home or on your Facebook wall,” a Thalugaz leader identified only as Mon said.
“He won’t go unless all of you come out. People’s power can change everything. Have you been putting up with Prayut? If you think eight years is more than enough, then people come out in full force at 2pm on Friday [June 17] at the Lat Phrao intersection. See you, democracy-loving brothers and sisters.”
Political observers believe the Friday rally will also lead to clashes with police, much like what happened this past weekend at the Din Daeng intersection.
On Saturday, the Thalugaz group and their vocational school allies held a protest at Victory Monument before dispersing and regrouping at the Din Daeng intersection. Some lobbed firecrackers, glass pellets and flares at riot police and set fire to a patrol car. One protester was arrested in the melee.
Some members of the group showed up at the intersection again on Sunday and clashed with police until finally dispersing at 9.45pm.
The protesters had been trying to make their way to Prayut’s home at the First Infantry Regiment barracks nearby.
Published : June 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
