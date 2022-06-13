Thalugaz set to rally against Prayut again on Friday

“Prayut will not resign if you only curse him at home or on your Facebook wall,” a Thalugaz leader identified only as Mon said.

“He won’t go unless all of you come out. People’s power can change everything. Have you been putting up with Prayut? If you think eight years is more than enough, then people come out in full force at 2pm on Friday [June 17] at the Lat Phrao intersection. See you, democracy-loving brothers and sisters.”

Political observers believe the Friday rally will also lead to clashes with police, much like what happened this past weekend at the Din Daeng intersection.