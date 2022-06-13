Opening of four new bus routes to Laos delayed

The Transport Co had earlier agreed with its Lao counterpart to start operating the cross-border buses on the four routes from Wednesday.

Siriporn said the Lao counterpart of the Transport Co wanted to increase the bus fare by THB20 more per trip for the Khon Kaen-Vientiane route because the Lao kip has devalued from 260 kip to the baht to 460 kip per baht.

Sirikorn said the Transport Co is now seeking approval from the Land Transport Department for an increase in fare as demanded by the Lao side. This had led to an indefinite delay in the opening of the Khon Kaen-Vientiane route.

Regarding the Udon Thani-Vang Vieng route, Sirikorn said the Lao side had asked the two sides to jointly survey a new route so that the travel time could be cut from seven hours per trip to four hours.

Sirikorn added that the rainy season could lead to lower demand from passengers so the Thai and Lao transport companies agreed to postpone the start of the new routes.