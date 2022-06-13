Thalugaz head back to Din Daeng for protest on Monday evening

“Today, we’ll stand peacefully at the Din Daeng Intersection. We’ll stand for the stop of the detention,” the 14 Warlords posted on Monday.

The Thalugaz page said protesters would also demand release of their friends, identified only as Weha, Kathathorn, Kongphet, Boong, Baipor and Sombat.

“Don’t let the issue fall from public attention. Don’t leave anyone behind,” the page said.