Diesel price to hit THB35 per litre from Tuesday

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO), said the adjustment reflected the rising global diesel price due to Europe’s sanctions against Russia coupled with demand from China as its economy opens.
The OFFO reported the Oil Fuel Fund is 91 billion baht in debt — 54 billion baht from subsidising diesel and 36.5 billion baht from subsidising LPG. The fund has around 11 baht billion of liquidity left and is seeking to borrow 30 billion baht to improve that position.
Current retail prices of diesel are:
Hi-premium B7 diesel: 45.36 baht per litre
Hi-premium S B7 diesel: 46.36 baht per litre
B7 diesel: 33.94 baht per litre
B10 diesel: 33.94 baht per litre
B20 diesel: 33.94 baht per litre
Published : June 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022