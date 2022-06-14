Sun, June 26, 2022

BMTA vows to tackle in 15 days problem of fewer buses after 8pm

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has said it would resolve the problem faced by commuters of having to wait for a long time at bus stops due to fewer buses running after 8pm.

BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said on Monday that people have been complaining via Facebook @Rotmaethai (Thai public buses) about significantly fewer BMTA buses running after 8pm, while some have speculated the BMTA is reducing the number of buses it runs to cope with rising fuel price.

“Currently the BMTA has a total of 2,885 buses in operation, down 200 from the previous year, as their rental contracts had already ended,” he said. “Of these, we have to reserve about 5 per cent for use in emergency, meaning there are about 2,740 buses running daily in Bangkok. In addition, the BMTA is currently suffering from staff shortage; 700 positions are vacant. These factors have led to inadequate services at certain times.”

Kittikan assured that the BMTA had not reduced the number of buses at night due to rising fuel cost, but the authority is in the process of adjusting bus routes to suit commuter needs and in accordance with its current resources, both vehicles and staffing.

“The BMTA will try to resolve this issue within 15 days. We have created an online questionnaire where people can report their problems and their public bus needs. To fill the questionnaire, simply scan the QR code sticker on the back of a seat on any BMTA bus. We will use your opinions to further improve our services,” he said.

