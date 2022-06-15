Cabinet to consider additional measures to relieve cost of living

Current measures to relieve the cost of living, most of which will expire on June 30, are:

• 100 baht extra for three months for 3.6 million state welfare cardholders for purchasing cooking gas.

• Discount of 100 baht on cooking gas per month for street vendors who hold state welfare cards.

• Subsidy of 250 baht for motorcycle taxi drivers.

• Maintaining the Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV) price at 15.59 baht per kilogramme.

• Allowing taxi drivers to purchase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at 13.62 baht per kilogramme.

• Reducing the fuel adjustment cost (Ft) by 22 satang per unit for people who use electricity of no more than 300 units per month from May to August.

• Maintaining the diesel price at 35 baht per litre and providing a 50 per cent subsidy on the diesel price exceeding 30 baht per litre.

• Using the Oil Fuel Fund to ensure that the price of cooking gas is not very high.

• Reducing employer/employee contributions under Section 33 of the Social Security Act from 5 per cent to 1 per cent per month.

• Reducing contributions from insurers under Section 39 of the Social Security Act from 9 per cent to 1.9 per cent per month and insurers under Section 40 to between 42 and 180 baht per month.