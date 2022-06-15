Cabinet to consider additional measures to relieve cost of living

He made the remark after a meeting, which included Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and National Economic and Social Development Council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan, at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district.
Supattanapong said additional measures to relieve the cost burden have now been concluded. He said each agency would summarise the measures before proposing them to the Cabinet next Tuesday so the measures can be launched in July.
He said the Finance Ministry has been instructed to decide on funds for the measures, confirming that the government has sufficient money on hand.
Current measures to relieve the cost of living, most of which will expire on June 30, are:
• 100 baht extra for three months for 3.6 million state welfare cardholders for purchasing cooking gas.
• Discount of 100 baht on cooking gas per month for street vendors who hold state welfare cards.
• Subsidy of 250 baht for motorcycle taxi drivers.
• Maintaining the Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV) price at 15.59 baht per kilogramme.
• Allowing taxi drivers to purchase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at 13.62 baht per kilogramme.
• Reducing the fuel adjustment cost (Ft) by 22 satang per unit for people who use electricity of no more than 300 units per month from May to August.
• Maintaining the diesel price at 35 baht per litre and providing a 50 per cent subsidy on the diesel price exceeding 30 baht per litre.
• Using the Oil Fuel Fund to ensure that the price of cooking gas is not very high.
• Reducing employer/employee contributions under Section 33 of the Social Security Act from 5 per cent to 1 per cent per month.
• Reducing contributions from insurers under Section 39 of the Social Security Act from 9 per cent to 1.9 per cent per month and insurers under Section 40 to between 42 and 180 baht per month.
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
