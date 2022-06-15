Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Order declaring cannabis smoke a public nuisance takes effect

The Public Health Ministry has declared smoke and the odour of marijuana and hemp a public nuisance in an announcement published in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement, which invoked Section 25 (5) of the Public Health Act, was published on Monday and took effect the following day.

The Public Health Ministry had earlier explained that the announcement was aimed at allowing the authorities to order people to stop smoking cannabis and/or hemp as their smoke and odour could affect public health.

Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said officials could take action on their own without waiting for complaints.

The announcement defines cannabis and hemp and it was signed by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha.

The announcement reasoned that the inappropriate use of cannabis and hemp for recreation or other purposes rather than for medical purpose would affect people’s lives and health.

The announcement added that the fine particles in the smoke from the plants could penetrate human lungs and cause respiratory sicknesses, such as asthma and bronchitis as well as lung diseases. As a result, the ministry said it had to issue the announcement to protect the public from the smoke and odour of marijuana and hemp.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.