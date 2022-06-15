Sun, June 26, 2022

Chadchart to visit district offices, communities every Sunday

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told district offices to be prepared as he aims to visit district offices and communities every Sunday, starting with Khlong Toei district this Sunday.

Chadchart chaired a meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives and related organisations on Tuesday after it was postponed from Monday as he was busy.

He said he would visit district offices and communities to listen to problems and gain more information to find solutions to various woes.

The governor said more information on his visits would be revealed in a meeting with BMA leaders on Thursday.

On Sunday, he intends to start the morning by planting trees and listening to operational guidelines and problems of district offices in Khlong Toei district. In the afternoon, he will talk with people in the area.

He said he would “find an area” specifically for demonstrations, stating that the BMA “must protect everyone on every side while it will not condone violence”.

Meanwhile, the administration will also support non-participants who use sidewalks or live in the protest area, he said.

The BMA will also dispatch officials to meet with people affected by protests and seek ways to help them.

Chadchart said the protest area must be safe and not obstruct traffic.

He added that protesters could rally in any area not just designated ones while initially a designated zone will be a BMA area.

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

