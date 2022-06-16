Thailand records 2,153 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,492,913 – 4,441,305 of whom have recovered, 21,205 are still in hospitals and 30,403 have died.

Separately, another 7,807 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 14,830 their second shot and 47,197 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,843,082.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 542.53 million on Thursday, 517.83 million of whom have recovered, 18.36 million are active cases (36,333 in severe condition) and 6.34 million have died (up by 1,368).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.76 million, followed by India with 43.26 million, Brazil with 31.61 million, France with 29.98 million and Germany with 27.01 million.