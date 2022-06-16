Upper Thailand gets flash flood warning from June 19 to 21

The department forecast that from June 16-18, the southwest monsoon will weaken while the monsoon trough will shift across Myanmar and upper Laos.

During the period, less rain with isolated thundershowers are likely mostly in western Thailand.

However, from June 19 to 21, the southwest monsoon will strengthen and the monsoon trough will move down from across Myanmar and upper Laos. More rains are then likely in western Thailand along with isolated heavy showers in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South. During the period, people in upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, the department said, adding that all transport should proceed with extra caution.

Additionally, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said that until June 20, the Chao Phraya River level at Phra Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan province will rise to 1.7 to 2 metres due to high tide from 6pm to 3am.

The BMA advised people who live near the river in Bangkok and Samut Prakan to move their belongings to higher places and follow weather updates regularly via http://dds.bangkok.go.th