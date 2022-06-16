Sun, June 26, 2022

Netizens furious as merchants take over Jomtien Beach despite warning sign

Facebook page @FootpathThaiStyle on Wednesday shared photos of merchants brazenly using Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach to hawk their goods and services, notably renting out beach chairs, despite the Na Jomtien Municipal Office erecting a sign prohibiting use of the area for personal gain.

The photos, widely shared on social media, came in for stiff criticism by netizens, who called out the local merchants for their lack of respect for the law, saying it clearly presents a negative image for Thailand’s recovering tourism industry.

In one photo, a man was seen plonked on a rental canvas bed right in front of the warning sign, even using it as a shade.

The sign reads: “This beach is public property which every citizen can use. Any use for personal gain is a violation of the Land Code and Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country. Na Jomtien Municipal Office will take legal action against violators.”

Netizens condemned the merchants for monopolising the beach for commercial use, and urged the authorities to crack down immediately “before the image of one of Thailand’s most famous beaches is tarnished any further”.

Highly popular Jomtien Beach is located on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand about 165km southeast of Bangkok in Chonburi province and about 3km south of Pattaya City. The white sandy beach is well-known for its beauty, while the neighbourhood is chockablock with high-rise condominiums, beachside hotels and restaurants.

