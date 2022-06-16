Chadchart denies ganja-free school policy at odds with government

During a Facebook Live session on Thursday morning, he said he had issued a directive of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to make BMA-run schools ganja- and hemp-free zones because cannabis is a sensitive issue for children.
“There is nothing behind it. The directive is just a preventive measure that responds to the current situation,” Chadchart said during the Facebook Live session.
“We have to watch out because ganja is a sensitive issue for children. We offer to take care of them on behalf of their parents in schools so we have to be more careful. No conflict. We just watch over them for their parents.”
The governor said both teachers and students would be explained about the ganja-free school policy.
He added that monitoring so far had found that no instances of ganja being sold or used in BMA-run schools.
On Wednesday, the BMA banned the sale of foods, snacks or drinks with cannabis or hemp ingredients in BMA schools and called on teachers to monitor children against using the two plants in schools.
Published : June 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
