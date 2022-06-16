Chadchart denies ganja-free school policy at odds with government

“There is nothing behind it. The directive is just a preventive measure that responds to the current situation,” Chadchart said during the Facebook Live session.

“We have to watch out because ganja is a sensitive issue for children. We offer to take care of them on behalf of their parents in schools so we have to be more careful. No conflict. We just watch over them for their parents.”

The governor said both teachers and students would be explained about the ganja-free school policy.