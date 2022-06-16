Chadchart descends on tech centre after rain slams traffic to a halt in some areas

Chadchart went live on Facebook on Thursday as he visited the centre without advance notice after rain in some Bangkok districts, including Thonburi.
There were traffic jams in several areas but no reports of any floods on main roads.
Chadchart found several surveillance cameras were broken, had unclear images or could not zoom in to capture clearer pictures. He ordered officials to check which cameras were not working properly and even made a map.
The governor also asked officials to be prepared because he would visit the centre again without any notice. He told the officials that if he had any questions for them, they should be able to provide him with answers “immediately”.
Chadchart pointed out that all equipment was paid for by taxes so they must be in full operation to be worthwhile.
He said it would be a good thing if the cameras could be used to improve traffic flow, and wished everyone a safe commute especially during rain.
The BMA reported that there was “mild to moderate” rain on Thursday morning in Bangkok Yai, Thonburi, Bang Kho Laem, inner Phra Nakhon, Bang Khun Thian, Suan Luang, and Prawet districts.
Rain clouds had since moved to the North, while the precipitation at Phra Nakhon district was 19.5mm.
Published : June 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
