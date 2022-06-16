Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart descends on tech centre after rain slams traffic to a halt in some areas

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt made a surprise visit to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) traffic technology centre after morning showers led to traffic jams.

Chadchart went live on Facebook on Thursday as he visited the centre without advance notice after rain in some Bangkok districts, including Thonburi.

There were traffic jams in several areas but no reports of any floods on main roads.

Chadchart found several surveillance cameras were broken, had unclear images or could not zoom in to capture clearer pictures. He ordered officials to check which cameras were not working properly and even made a map.

The governor also asked officials to be prepared because he would visit the centre again without any notice. He told the officials that if he had any questions for them, they should be able to provide him with answers “immediately”.

Chadchart pointed out that all equipment was paid for by taxes so they must be in full operation to be worthwhile.

He said it would be a good thing if the cameras could be used to improve traffic flow, and wished everyone a safe commute especially during rain.

The BMA reported that there was “mild to moderate” rain on Thursday morning in Bangkok Yai, Thonburi, Bang Kho Laem, inner Phra Nakhon, Bang Khun Thian, Suan Luang, and Prawet districts.

Rain clouds had since moved to the North, while the precipitation at Phra Nakhon district was 19.5mm.

 

Chadchart descends on tech centre after rain slams traffic to a halt in some areas

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 GSW wraps up with firm message on child protection

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.