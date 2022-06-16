Chadchart descends on tech centre after rain slams traffic to a halt in some areas

There were traffic jams in several areas but no reports of any floods on main roads.

Chadchart found several surveillance cameras were broken, had unclear images or could not zoom in to capture clearer pictures. He ordered officials to check which cameras were not working properly and even made a map.

The governor also asked officials to be prepared because he would visit the centre again without any notice. He told the officials that if he had any questions for them, they should be able to provide him with answers “immediately”.

Chadchart pointed out that all equipment was paid for by taxes so they must be in full operation to be worthwhile.