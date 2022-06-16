Price controls on 51 goods, services extended for another year

The decision by the Department of Internal Trade’s Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services is aimed at delaying the potential impact of price increases for as long as possible, said Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister.
The price cap on instant noodles – popular fare for many Thais – will remain unchanged despite repeated requests from manufacturers for an increase due to higher costs, according to the commerce minister.
“No permission has been given for a price increase on instant noodles. I have to ask the manufacturers for their cooperation to retain the present price. You know well that [a price increase] will affect many low-income earners who rely on instant noodles,” he pointed out.
The panel also endorsed a proposal by the Food and Drug Administration for Covid-19 antigen test kits (ATKs) to become available for sale both online and offline for easier public access.
The 51 goods and services with controlled prices include food products, consumer goods, agricultural production merchandise, petroleum products, farm produce, online commerce and delivery services, as well as medical services.
Published : June 16, 2022
