Price controls on 51 goods, services extended for another year

The decision by the Department of Internal Trade’s Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services is aimed at delaying the potential impact of price increases for as long as possible, said Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister.

The price cap on instant noodles – popular fare for many Thais – will remain unchanged despite repeated requests from manufacturers for an increase due to higher costs, according to the commerce minister.

“No permission has been given for a price increase on instant noodles. I have to ask the manufacturers for their cooperation to retain the present price. You know well that [a price increase] will affect many low-income earners who rely on instant noodles,” he pointed out.