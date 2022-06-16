Sun, June 26, 2022

Chaiyaphum school students show support for LGBT

Students at Chaiyabhumbhakdeechumphon School in Chaiyaphum province made pedestal trays to support the LGBT movement and celebrate pride month.

Twitter account ‘@saliandking10’ posted this story on Twitter a few years ago to share the story of "Teacher Respect Day" as the user was impressed by the students’ action to support LGBT.

 

Photo Credit: Twitter account @saliandking10

The user was proud that it came from their school. The user added that it was clear that society is more open about LGBT than before.

 

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

