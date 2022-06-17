Cannabis users must be aged 20+, announces Thai govt

The edict, which goes into effect on Friday, aims to ensure people’s safety and promote the use of cannabis sustainably.
The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette, also specifies that people cannot smoke weed or its extract in public areas or give access to pregnant women, nursing mothers or people aged below 20.
Physicians, however, can prescribe cannabis and its extract, and patients can possess and use this medication for 30 days.
Cannabis was legalised in Thailand on June 9.
Published : June 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
