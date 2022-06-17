Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

Their Majesties the King and Queen granted an audience to newly appointed foreign envoys at the Amporn Sathan Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on Thursday.

As part of the ceremony, the envoys were required to present their credentials and letters of placement to Their Majesties.

The first ambassador to present her credentials was Muna Abbas Mahmood Radhi, who has been appointed ambassador of Bahrain. Before assuming the position in Thailand, she oversaw the Africa and Asia Department in Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

The next envoy was the Netherlands Ambassador to Thailand Remco Johannes van Wijngaarden, who was previously the Dutch representative in Shanghai, China.

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

Also presenting credentials was Chilean Ambassador Alex Geiger Soffia. Before assuming his position in Bangkok, Soffia was director-general of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Department of Chile’s Foreign Ministry.

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

He was followed by Sándor Sipos, who has been designated ambassador of Hungary. Before assuming this position, Sipos was director-general of the Department of Special Economic Zones in Hungary’s Foreign Ministry.

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

The last two were Juvêncio de Jesus Martins, ambassador of Timor Leste, and Israel Ambassador Orna Sagiv.

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

Before assuming their positions in Bangkok, Martins was Timor’s chargé d'affaires to Indonesia and Sagiv Israel’s chargé d'affaires to Thailand.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.