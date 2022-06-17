Their Majesties give new foreign ambassadors their stamp of approval

As part of the ceremony, the envoys were required to present their credentials and letters of placement to Their Majesties.

The first ambassador to present her credentials was Muna Abbas Mahmood Radhi, who has been appointed ambassador of Bahrain. Before assuming the position in Thailand, she oversaw the Africa and Asia Department in Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

The next envoy was the Netherlands Ambassador to Thailand Remco Johannes van Wijngaarden, who was previously the Dutch representative in Shanghai, China.

Also presenting credentials was Chilean Ambassador Alex Geiger Soffia. Before assuming his position in Bangkok, Soffia was director-general of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Department of Chile’s Foreign Ministry.

He was followed by Sándor Sipos, who has been designated ambassador of Hungary. Before assuming this position, Sipos was director-general of the Department of Special Economic Zones in Hungary’s Foreign Ministry.

The last two were Juvêncio de Jesus Martins, ambassador of Timor Leste, and Israel Ambassador Orna Sagiv.

Before assuming their positions in Bangkok, Martins was Timor’s chargé d'affaires to Indonesia and Sagiv Israel’s chargé d'affaires to Thailand.