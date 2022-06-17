Cancelling Test & Go a boon to Thai tourism industry, Google meet told

She was speaking at the Google Hotelier Summit 2022 held on Thursday at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok.
Arens added that the number of Google searches for Thailand has also risen since May 1.
Marisa Sukosol Nunpakdee, Thai Hotels Association president, said in response to the industry’s recovery, demand for workers has also risen since more than half had been laid off during the Covid crisis.
“Hotels with enough capital are paying more to hang on to their staff,” she said.
However, she said, smaller properties with limited finance were unable to pay workers and had limited access to technology.
She also expects the number of business, leisure, wellness and individual tourists to rise in the future.
"New generation tourists will pay attention to experiences received from locals and a variety of products," she added.
Published : June 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022