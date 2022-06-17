1st McDonald’s branch in Thailand to close temporarily on June 30

The branch, which was opened 37 years ago in 1985, is giving away gift vouchers to winners of the best picture and caption. The campaign runs until June 22 and gifts will be handed out on June 24.

Patrons who spend more than 200 baht at the branch will also get a limited-edition T-shirt.

Other branches nearby are operating as usual.

The first McDonald’s restaurant was opened by Richard and Maurice (Mac) McDonald in 1940 on Route 66 in San Bernardino, California. They later sold their company to Ray Kroc in Des Plaines, Illinois.