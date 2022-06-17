MEA Energy Award campaign helps save THB26 million in electricity

“In 2021, 110 buildings from 145 entries passed MEA energy-efficiency standards, while MEA also provided a fund of 10.67 million baht for 50 winners to further improve their energy efficiency,” said MEA deputy director Wilas Chaloeysat. “Over the six years of our campaign, buildings certified with the MEA Energy Award have helped save electricity worth 26 million baht or 6.87 million units per year, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emission by 2,954 tonnes per year on average.”
MEA launched the campaign in 2012 to encourage businesses to invest in highly energy-efficient equipment to save energy and reduce operational costs in the long term.
“To be certified with the MEA Energy Award, buildings must pass the Management of Energy Achievement Index developed by MEA, and the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) standard – an international standard that of air quality across different parameters including CO, CO2, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC, and formaldehyde,” he said.
The MEA Energy Awards are organised in collaboration with King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), which offers guidance on criteria for energy efficiency.
The 110 establishments that received MEA Energy Awards in 2021 comprised of 41 office buildings, 28 shopping malls, 19 convenience stores, 11 hospitals, four hotels, three hypermarkets, two schools and two universities. Their names and locations can be found at https://www.meaenergyawards.info/about/m-mea-energy-awards.
MEA also provided a fund of 10.67 million baht to 50 selected winners to use in upgrading their buildings with energy-efficient equipment. The fund is capped at 20 per cent of the costs or 1 million baht per building. MEA calculates that the reduced electricity cost will pay for the investment in 3.32 years.
Award winners will also be entitled to special training by MEA, installation of EV charging stations, and discounts on the MEA Better Care service and air-conditioner cleaning.
“We believe the campaign will help promote Thailand’s energy stability and reduce carbon emissions in the business sector, catapulting Thailand towards the government’s goal of carbon neutrality in 2050,” said Wilas. “Furthermore, it will promote the use of innovations and technology that reduce energy consumption and minimise environmental impact, while winners of the MEA Energy Award will also serve as a model for smart buildings for future businesses.
To apply for the MEA Energy Award, contact [email protected], LINE @meaenergyawards, www.facebook.com/MEAAward and www.meaenergyawards.info
Visit the online exhibition at https://invirtualevent.com/meaenergyawards_exhibition/
Watch the event at: https://www.facebook.com/100064790613818/posts/392264829609868/?d=n
Published : June 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022