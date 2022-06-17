MEA Energy Award campaign helps save THB26 million in electricity

“In 2021, 110 buildings from 145 entries passed MEA energy-efficiency standards, while MEA also provided a fund of 10.67 million baht for 50 winners to further improve their energy efficiency,” said MEA deputy director Wilas Chaloeysat. “Over the six years of our campaign, buildings certified with the MEA Energy Award have helped save electricity worth 26 million baht or 6.87 million units per year, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emission by 2,954 tonnes per year on average.”

MEA launched the campaign in 2012 to encourage businesses to invest in highly energy-efficient equipment to save energy and reduce operational costs in the long term.

“To be certified with the MEA Energy Award, buildings must pass the Management of Energy Achievement Index developed by MEA, and the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) standard – an international standard that of air quality across different parameters including CO, CO2, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC, and formaldehyde,” he said.

The MEA Energy Awards are organised in collaboration with King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), which offers guidance on criteria for energy efficiency.