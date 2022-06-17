Sun, July 10, 2022

Thailand Pass and mask mandate scrapped from July 1

The Thailand Pass entry system and mask mandate will be scrapped from July 1, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced on Friday.

He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to lift the preventive measures to help boost foreign tourist arrivals in the second half of the year.

The relaxation of entry rules is expected to help raise daily arrivals from 20,000-25,000 at present to 25,000-30,000, according to the minister.

He said daily arrivals could jump to 50,000 per day in the high season in the last quarter of the year, when as many as 1.5 million visitors per month are forecast to enter Thailand.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects at least 7.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year.

“We will speed up to make it 10 million,” Phiphat vowed.

At its meeting on Friday, the CCSA also cancelled the requirements for Covid-19 insurance and vaccination certificates, although some airlines may require passengers to prove their vaccination status at check-in.

From July 1, people will not be required to wear face masks in public, although the CCSA advises mask-wearing in crowded places or large gatherings like concerts, the minister said.

Air travellers are no longer required to fill in the Tor Mor 6 immigration form.

Meanwhile, from July 1, nighttime entertainment venues will be allowed to stay open until 2am, the legal closing time before Covid-19 hit.

Also, hotels can serve alcoholic drinks to their guests from 2pm-5pm, the period when sale of alcohol is otherwise prohibited.

“Let me stress that this [relaxation] applies to hotels only, as they serve tourists. For other places like food shops or tourist destinations, the decision will be made by the provincial governor after consulting with the Interior Ministry,” Phiphat said.

Published : June 17, 2022

