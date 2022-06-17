Thailand Pass and mask mandate scrapped from July 1

He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to lift the preventive measures to help boost foreign tourist arrivals in the second half of the year.

The relaxation of entry rules is expected to help raise daily arrivals from 20,000-25,000 at present to 25,000-30,000, according to the minister.

He said daily arrivals could jump to 50,000 per day in the high season in the last quarter of the year, when as many as 1.5 million visitors per month are forecast to enter Thailand.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects at least 7.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year.

“We will speed up to make it 10 million,” Phiphat vowed.