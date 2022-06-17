THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire

The plan calls for 200 new uniforms to be procured at 5,000 baht apiece by December, which requires a budget of at least 2 million baht.
Parliament President Chuan Leekpai approved the plan to “improve the uniforms of Parliament police to suit the present time” on June 12, according to a source.
The uniform upgrade covers shirts, pants, skirts, buttons, hats and insignia.
However, some have questioned whether the change is necessary at a time when government budget is already stretched to the limit amid rising inflation.
A recent survey of Parliament police officers found that most of them saw no need to change the uniform, as the current one looks fine and has only been in use for about six months, the source said.
The junior Parliament police suggested that a change of insignias would be sufficient and a cheaper option, the source added.
Published : June 17, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022