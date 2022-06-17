THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire

The plan calls for 200 new uniforms to be procured at 5,000 baht apiece by December, which requires a budget of at least 2 million baht.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai approved the plan to “improve the uniforms of Parliament police to suit the present time” on June 12, according to a source.

The uniform upgrade covers shirts, pants, skirts, buttons, hats and insignia.

However, some have questioned whether the change is necessary at a time when government budget is already stretched to the limit amid rising inflation.