Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire

The majority of Parliament police officers disagree with a plan to replace their uniforms after only six months of use, calling it a waste of money in a time of economic hardship.

The plan calls for 200 new uniforms to be procured at 5,000 baht apiece by December, which requires a budget of at least 2 million baht.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai approved the plan to “improve the uniforms of Parliament police to suit the present time” on June 12, according to a source.

The uniform upgrade covers shirts, pants, skirts, buttons, hats and insignia.

However, some have questioned whether the change is necessary at a time when government budget is already stretched to the limit amid rising inflation.

A recent survey of Parliament police officers found that most of them saw no need to change the uniform, as the current one looks fine and has only been in use for about six months, the source said.

The junior Parliament police suggested that a change of insignias would be sufficient and a cheaper option, the source added.

THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 17, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.