Red-shirt masses expected to greet Thaksin’s daughter in Si Sa Ket

The “Pheu Thai Family excursion in Si Sa Ket” will feature rallies in three districts – Uthumphon Phisai, Rasi Salai, and Khun Han.

Paetongtarn is head of the so-called Pheu Thai Family while also serving as the opposition party’s chief adviser on participation and innovation. The 35-year-old is tipped to be nominated as Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate at the next general election.

She will attend Saturday's events along with senior Pheu Thai figures including party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, Sutin Klungsang, and Chaturon Chaisang.

Also addressing the rallies will be red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikua, who has just rejoined Pheu Thai.