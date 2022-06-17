Red-shirt masses expected to greet Thaksin’s daughter in Si Sa Ket

The “Pheu Thai Family excursion in Si Sa Ket” will feature rallies in three districts – Uthumphon Phisai, Rasi Salai, and Khun Han.
Paetongtarn is head of the so-called Pheu Thai Family while also serving as the opposition party’s chief adviser on participation and innovation. The 35-year-old is tipped to be nominated as Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate at the next general election.
She will attend Saturday's events along with senior Pheu Thai figures including party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, Sutin Klungsang, and Chaturon Chaisang.
Also addressing the rallies will be red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikua, who has just rejoined Pheu Thai.
Preparations were underway on Friday to host at least 5,000 participants at each venue on Saturday.
Free red T-shirts printed with “Pheu Thai Family” were being offered via Line chat groups for red shirts and Pheu Thai Family supporters.
Kamta Boonwan, a 70-year-old Si Sa Ket resident, said locals were excited to greet Paetongtarn as it was the second-best thing after “meeting the father”. Thaksin was deposed by the 2006 military coup and has lived overseas since 2008 after being sentenced for corruption.
Kamta said that every resident in his village wanted to join an event on Saturday but there were insufficient T-shirts for all of them.
“Pheu Thai organisers told us that we have to wear red Pheu Thai Family T-shirts, or we will not be allowed in. This is for security reasons as they are afraid of infiltrators,” he explained.
The villager said he expected a “historic number” of Pheu Thai supporters to show up at the Si Sa Ket events.
Published : June 17, 2022
