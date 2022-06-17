Foreign Ministry dismisses rumours of Thailand joining ‘Nato 2’

The ministry’s spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, said on Friday that the Kingdom only has bilateral cooperation with friendly countries regarding security matters, with no agreement on collective defence in case of military aggression, as is the case with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

“The rhetoric about a so-called Nato 2 is not based on truths,” he said.

He said such rhetoric has caused uneasiness for Thailand’s friendly countries like China, Russia and Iran, as the Kingdom could be perceived as leaning towards the US.

“Thailand has maintained a policy of balanced ties with all friendly countries, based on the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia,” said Tanee, who also serves as director-general of the ministry’s Department of Information.