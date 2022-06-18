Thailand records 2,272 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,497,152 – 4,445,392 of whom have recovered, 21,315 are still in hospitals and 30,445 have died.

Separately, another 8,345 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,548 their second shot and 38,249 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,978,703.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 543.71 million on Saturday, 518.85 million of whom have recovered, 18.51 million are active cases (36,099 in severe condition) and 6.34 million have died (up by 1,056).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.97 million, followed by India with 43.28 million, Brazil with 31.67 million, France with 30.08 million and Germany with 27.12 million.