Facemasks not mandatory as Thailand brings Covid alert level down to 2

“Despite the easing of many disease control measures, such as the reopening of entertainment venues, there has been no spike in cases or clusters,” Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Friday. “This is thanks to the fact that most business owners are following the ministry’s Covid Free Setting practices and other related regulations.”

He said the current hospital bed occupation level of Covid-19 patients in yellow (few Covid symptoms but other chronic conditions) and red (severe symptoms) categories is less than 10 per cent, while most hospitals are reporting adequate stocks of medicines and equipment. Kiattiphum said these factors have prompted the ministry to adjust the alert level.

“Under alert level 2, people at risk should avoid going to crowded places, participating in public activities, using public transport and travelling overseas,” he said. “These include people over 60, those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, the unvaccinated and those who have yet to receive their booster shot.”

As for people not at risk, they can live their lives as normal under universal prevention practices, including maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing facemasks in public or crowded places.