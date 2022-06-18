Chadchart welcomes UTCC’s 6-point proposal on improving Bangkok

• Train teachers in BMA schools to become active global citizens with a better thought process, analysis abilities and knowledge about social issues. It is also important to teach Mandarin to students at the 400 BMA schools.

• Review the median price of government procurement processes because the current median price does not reflect the real price and can affect several ongoing projects. UTCC urged Chadchart to discuss this issue with the Comptroller General’s Department.

• Get BMA execs to join the Top Executive Program on China Business Insights and Network course. This course provides lessons on trading, investment and tourism between the two countries. Chadchart has apparently voiced interest in having the BMA permanent secretary attend this course.

While welcoming the proposal, Chadchart said several points are already included in the BMA guidelines. However, he said, his key principle is to listen to the private sector and get them to participate.

As for the joint public-private sector board, he said it should be established in two weeks, adding that capable people should help improve Bangkok.

He added that Bangkok’s street-food scene is interesting because it affects people’s livelihoods and work on it will begin in a month.