Paetongtarn Shinawatra greeted as ‘next PM’ by crowds in Northeast

Pheu Thai politicians in the Northeast are backing Paetongtarn to become the next prime minister.

Paetongtarn arrived at the airport just after 8am and was welcomed by Pheu Thai MPs for Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen, as well as local politicians affiliated with the party.

She was accompanied by senior Pheu Thai figures, including secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong and Nattawut Saikua, who was recently appointed director of the “Pheu Thai Family”.

Many among the crowd waiting at the airport held photos of Paetongtarn and her elder brother Panthongtae, who also accompanied her on the trip. The crowd shouted “Pheu Thai Family” repeatedly.