Thai travel sector slowly reawakens as travel restrictions removed

The number of arrivals has been steadily rising from 133,903 in January to 476,171 in May and 348,699 in June.

Since January 1, the highest number of tourists came from India (169,131), followed by Malaysia (137,969), the United Kingdom (107,438), Singapore (98,701) and Germany (86,480).

In June, meanwhile, the largest number of visitors came from Malaysia (61,486), followed by India (51,800), Singapore (31,580), Vietnam (18,885) and the United States (15,708).